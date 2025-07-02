Defensive Overview for the Rams in 2025
I've reviewed the entire Los Angeles Rams team on offense, and when I was done, I wrote an article discussing them collectively as a unit. Well, I've now written about all of the Rams' defense, including their defensive line, linebackers, and defensive backs. It's time to discuss their defense as a whole and why I believe they will be one of the best in the NFL.
The best part of this young Rams defense is undoubtedly their defensive front, with a linebacker room loaded with talent and defensive ends who are ready to get at the quarterback. Their defense was a big reason why they were able to turn last season around, and they'll rely on it in 2025 to win them games.
Arguably, their most exciting addition to the defensive side of the ball was the free agent acquisition of Poona Ford. They signed him primarily for his elite run-stopping skills, but he can also make space for his teammates and elevate them by opening up gaps in the opposing team's offensive line with his low center of gravity.
He also gives them a veteran presence they can rely on in close games in the future. Though they are young, this Rams defense already has a ton of experience playing in high-pressure situations, but it wouldn't hurt their incoming rookies if they learned a thing or two about Ford and how he's adjusted to the NFL.
Jared Verse is one of the Rams' young stars, and he's looking to solidify himself as the guy in this Rams defense. They're successful because they have so much depth, and it can be anybody's time to shine, but I think that if they had one player that attracted more attention than most, it'd be not only beneficial for their defense but sharpen Verse as a player if that were to be him.
I believe he has all the tools to follow up his amazing rookie season with another productive season for the Rams and take a big leap and become one of the best linebackers in the NFL. One of the players I'm most excited for is Emmanuel Forbes Jr.
Perhaps I can't let go of the past, but I can't help but feel that there is still untapped potential in Forbes Jr. waiting to be unlocked. If he can step up and rejuvenate his career in Los Angeles, it'll be a testament to his resilience as a player, but it will also help them out dramatically, as their secondary is the weakest part of their defense.
All in all, this is still an ascending defense that will only get better with time. They'll be one of the best defenses in the NFL because they've shown they can improvise and adapt throughout a season, and there's still so much for them to learn.
