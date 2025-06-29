What’s Next for Poona Ford and the Rams?
The Los Angeles Rams brought in Poona Ford from free agency in an attempt to shore up their defensive line and make them less vulnerable against the run. The Philadelphia Eagles and Saquon Barkley were able to have unforgettable moments through the grand game against the Rams in 2024. They're looking to avoid that mistake, and Ford will help with that.
If the Rams are looking to be serious contenders in the NFC, that road eventually runs through the Eagles. Both of their matchups in 2024 resulted in a loss, and with another game looming in the distance of their 2025 schedule, they're expecting Ford to have a big game for them and plug up any rushing lanes for the Eagles and their running backs.
The Rams didn't bring Ford in for the sole purpose of stopping the Eagles, though that must've been one of the biggest factors in doing so; they also brought him in because he's already accustomed to Los Angeles, spending his 2024 campaign with the Lois Angeles Chargers and revitalizing his career a bit.
Wyatt Miller is a staff writer for therams.com, and he's doing newcomer updates on all the players the Rams have brought in the offseason. I've covered what he has to say about Coleman Shelton, now it's time to take a look at what's next for Ford.
"Building chemistry with the rest of the defensive line and continuing to learn the defense. Ford is still learning the defense, but after spending last season with the Chargers, he's more than settled in to life in Los Angeles. The former undrafted free agent out of Texas is entering his eighth NFL season and is now a leader in the Rams' young defensive line unit", said Miller.
One of the biggest reasons why he went undrafted is due to his height, being the shortest defensive lineman in the NFL at 5-foot-11. He makes up for this lack of height with an impressive wingspan and a motor that doesn't stop until the whistle is rung.
Leader or not, Ford's presence on the defensive line will be masked by other big names like Jared Verse, which will only help his impact and make him even more of a nuisance to deal with on offense. While he may not put up impressive numbers in his debut with the Rams, he will make a difference in how teams game plan against the Rams and make it so they're not as weak against the run.
