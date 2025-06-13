Davante Adams Helps the Rams in More Ways Than One
The Los Angeles Rams added veteran wide receiver Davante Adams to their roster this offseason. According to veteran wide receiver Puka Nacua, Adams is already making an impact.
“I think the positive impact has already been felt from Davante. From the moment he walked in he's been willing to offer information, to have new drills, to have a complete different mindset of somebody who's played in various offenses, very different schemes and stuff like that," Nacua said.
"So it's been exciting to hear from him. But it's been great. I think of guys my rookie year, Van Jefferson, Ben Skowronek as well as having ‘Coop’ and Matthew [Stafford] who helped me learn the nuances of our offense and allowed me to ask the right questions and provide that comfortable space to be willing to learn right next to them."
Nacua noted some of the things he has already learned from Adams on the field and how it has helped him this offseason. The two should combine to make one of the best pass-catching duos in the league this upcoming season.
“I think the suddenness and the ability to steal leverage at the line of scrimmage has been something that he thrives on and everybody in the NFL knows that's something that is one of his greatest assets and to be able to figure that out and how that works in our route concepts and the timing of our offense. So I'd say that's been one of the biggest things," Nacua said.
Still, even with the addition of Adams, Nacua does not believe his role amongst the Rams' group of wide receivers will change much this upcoming season. However, Nacua did note that there have been a few differences this offseason.
“No, I don't think so. I think when speaking with coach, it's to be who I am. I love the physicality of the game of football and I love being around these guys. They make it so fun and to have new faces. And it's weird, they're asking me questions and I'm like, ‘Wait, Coach Yarbs, do you want me to answer this for real?’ I'm like, ‘I feel like I have still have some of these similar questions,’ but it's been good because it's a teaching moment for me as well to solidify some of those things that we talk over and things that we've run in years past to where we are now are not exactly the same. So it's been a great moment for me to learn and confirm some of that stuff as well," Nacua said.
