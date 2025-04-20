Analyst's High Belief in Rams for 2025 NFL Season
The Los Angeles Rams had one strong season last year. Notonly did they fight from their poor start to claim the NFC West division crown, they also began to mature as a team, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Going into the new campaign, the goal for Los Angeles shouldn't waver.
They were able to bring back quarterback Matthew Stafford to lead the offense, which should benefit them on their regular season run. However, one sleeping giant that the Rams will look to keep asleep is the San Francisco 49ers.
Last season, the 49ers had high hopes as they looked like the team to beat in the NFC. As we all know, that didn't happen. San Francisco finished in last place in the division after a strong 2023 campaign suggested they would run away with it.
Going into the new season, analyst Rich Eisen still believes that the Rams are the team to beat, and that if he had to choose between the Rams and the 49ers on who's playoff window would close sooner, he'd choose San Francisco.
"As you know, I really like what the Rams are doing, and boy, do they have a young defense," Eisen said. "I think that they're positioned."
The Rams are in a solid position compared to their divisional rivals. Yes, the 49ers will likely bounce back to form next season, but seeing what they did last campaign, anything would be a bounce back. The Rams just need to stay healthy on both sides of the ball and they could see themselves right back into the NFL playoffs.
Bringing in a veteran in Davante Adams to pair with Puka Nauca will likely work wonders. They also brought back Alaric Jackson to keep the offensive line protected for Stafford. Not to mention they brought in Poona Ford on defense to fill in any holes that were exposed last season.
The Rams seemed to be a few pieces away from really contending for a Super Bowl, and after this offseason's free agency signings, as well as the 2025 NFL Draft, which is still to come, the Rams playoff window shouldn't be shut before the season even begins.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and join the conversation!
We also want you to visit our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE