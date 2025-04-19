Analyst Weighs In on Rams' Draft Direction
The Los Angeles Rams had a successful season last season, finishing a few games away from appearing in the Super Bowl, after nearly upsetting the Philadelphia Eagles in the playoffs. Los Angeles' front office has been fueled by the loss, immediately improving the roster.
The Rams enter next season with one of the best rosters in the National Football League, after adding Davante Adams along with several other players in free agency. Los Angeles is determined to assemble one of the best rosters in the league. The Rams are on their way to do so.
Ben Solak of ESPN recently analyzed each team's individual situation and how they will be impacted by the draft. He believes the Rams have one of the best rosters in the league and it will only continue to improve over time, espcially with Snead's aggressiveness in free agency so far.
"If the Rams needed to start a game tomorrow with the roster on hand, they could -- they'd probably win it, too. GM Les Snead did a tremendous job turning around the defense with young talent in last year's draft, and there are only small gaps left to patch over," Solak said.
"Omar Speights, an undrafted free agent a year ago, won a starting linebacker job with his play, but his running mate Troy Reeder missed most of the season with a hamstring injury and was only brought back on a one-year deal last week."
After successfully adding to their defense in last year's draft, Solak believes the Rams could add to their defense again with the 26th pick in this year's draft. If the Rams decided to do so, there is no shortage of players they could select with their late first round pick.
"At No. 26, the Rams might be the team that stops Jihaad Campbell's (Alabama) slide, as the consensus LB1 could fall a bit after shoulder surgery last month. And if not Campbell, I could see Carson Schwesinger (UCLA) as the target of a trade-back out of Round 1. With no second-round pick and no fifth-round pick, the Rams have one of the lightest war chests this year (yes, even with their extra third-rounder)," Solak said.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI today!
Please let us know your thoughts when you go and check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.