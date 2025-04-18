When Should the Rams Invest in Another QB?
Going into the new campaign, the Los Angeles Rams are in a good position from an offensive standpoint. They were able to bring back Matthew Stafford to man the quarterback position, as well as bring in a few pieces to aid him along his passing journey.
With the 2025 NFL Draft just around the corner, however, the Rams could easily be a team that looks to address their future quarterback room. It is no secret that Stafford is getting older, and he may be one injury away from hanging up the cleats. For the Rams front office, draft season will tell us a ton.
According to CBS Sports's Cody Benjamin, Los Angeles is a serious contender in bringing in a quarterback at some point throughout the draft. Whether they have plans or not to trade up remains unseen, but it could definitely be a possibility.
"Everyone and their brother is circling the New Orleans Saints as a candidate to swoop up or stop the slide of a top quarterback like Shedeur Sanders. That goes for the Pittsburgh Steelers as well, especially if Aaron Rodgers remains off the grid. Are we forgetting that Matthew Stafford is 37 years old and now perennially weighing retirement? Yes, the Rams are back into all-in mode, in some effect, adding Davante Adams for another playoff push. Sean McVay will need a new arm someday, though," Benjamin wrote.
Benjamin is suggesting that the Rams' front office could be in contact with a team like the New Orleans Saints to trade up in the draft. If the front office truly has no idea what the future looks like without Stafford, it would suit them well to address the need now in the draft, rather than prolonging the inevitable.
Stafford hasn't shown many signs of slowing down, however, which can only be promising for head coach Sean McVay. Even the backup quarterback room is tight, as Jimmy Garoppolo is also climbing in age.
The resigning of Stafford and the addition of wide receiver Davante Adams tells the entire NFL that the Rams are looking to win now, rather than win in the future. If they opted to let Stafford walk earlier in the offseason, perhaps their draft plans would have been clearer.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE