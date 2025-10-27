Ram Digest

Rams Mailbag: What's Next After Roger McCreary Trade

The Los Angeles Rams prepare for what could be Sean McVay's third run to a Super Bowl

Brock Vierra

Tennessee Titans cornerback Roger McCreary gives an interview as the team cleans out their locker room at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tenn., Monday, Jan. 6, 2025.
The fans of the Los Angeles Rams have questions to let's jump into it.

What has the special teams coach done differently in order to solve the kicking game woes? That is really the only issue with this team now that they added a decent CB to the depth chart. Oh one other question: Is Havenstein ready to go vs NO?

The Rams did not use the knuckleball kickoff against the Jaguars and had no problems on PATs. That seems to be the fix but the sample size is too small to determine if that is a permanent solution.

Rob Havenstein
Havenstein is expected to play, according to Sean McVay, but I'll have more clarity on Wednesday.

Any chance the Rams would trade for Breece Hall if available?

Yes. Slim to none but yes. Kyren Williams does many great things but ball security isn't one of them and while Blake Corum has that trait, he doesn't have the frame or power to pick up crucial yards in the trenches consistently like Williams does. While Corum is also fantastic, there is a lack of a true power back and Hall, though not a complete power back, could help fill those gaps, especially if Jarquez Hunter continues to not be utilized at all.

Breece Hall
With that being said, I'd give this trade possibility a less than five percent chance of being executed.

Do you think we’re done when it comes to making trades? Or are we still going after anybody else?

I don't think the Rams are done. Still working to see if there's any new developments but I don't expect the Rams to stop working the phones until the deadline hits. Les Snead is a shark looking for a deal and while I believe the Rams' two first round picks are a non-starter for them in regards to a deal, I don't think they'll hesitate to pull the trigger on a trade involving a day two pick.

Les Snead
There's two questions though. Could the potential player be the key to a Super Bowl based solely on talent and which player would the Rams have to remove from their roster to acquire them. The Rams currently have Tutu Atwell and Ahkello Witherspoon on injured reserve and since both are set to return this season, barring new developments, that would be a total of three roster spots the Rams would have to open up to add a new player, plus re-add Atwell and Witherspoon.

How or will Rams be able to address the Kick Protection unit coming out of the bye?

Will? No, because I doubt that they'll add another lineman or protector. How? Simply executing their blocks. As mentioned, the kick has to go up and out and Karty was able to do that last week so it seems like the knuckleball kickoff is off the table for now.

