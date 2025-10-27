Ram Digest

Rams Benefit Massively From NFL Week 8 Early Window

The Los Angeles Rams learned a lot of positive news on Sunday

Brock Vierra

Oct 12, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) speaks with head coach Sean McVay during the second half of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) speaks with head coach Sean McVay during the second half of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Rams got a chance to enjoy this Sunday at home, resting during their BYE week and while they had their feet up, massive news from around the NFL's early window benefits the franchise in a variety of ways. Here's what happened.

The Playoff Picture

The Rams held the seventh seed in the NFC entering Sunday after the Minnesota Vikings' loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Here's what happened.

NFC West

The race in the NFC West took a dramatic turn after the San Francisco 49ers lost to the Houston Texans. The Texans, who already lost to the Rams and Seattle Seahawks, defeated the 49ers with a display of strong defense and smart, tactical football. As a result, the 49ers drop from first to third in the NFC West standings with the Rams and Seahawks tied for first. The Seahawks have the edge since the Rams do not have a division win.

Mac Jones
Oct 26, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws downfield during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sean Thomas-Imagn Images / Sean Thomas-Imagn Images

The Rams play the 49ers in two weeks and the Seahawks in three. The Rams also moved from the seventh seed to the sixth seed.

The Wild Card

The Rams currently sit at 5-2. In the hunt, the Chicago Bears, Carolina Panthers, and Atlanta Falcons all picked up embarrassing double-digit defeats on Sunday, greatly increasing the Rams' odds of making the postseason.

The Trade Market

The Fire Sale

The New York Jets defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 39-38 in a game that saw Joe Flacco exit early with an injury. As a result, both teams might trigger fire sales for players with movable or expiring contracts since it appears both sides are out of the playoff hunt.

Joe Flacco
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco (16) throws a pass in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 7 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025. The Bengals won, 33-31. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cleveland Browns also dropped to 2-6 on the year as their players are starting to seem able to move.

The Hot Seat

The Miami Dolphins blew out the Atlanta Falcons in week eight action. While Mike McDaniel holds on to his job, a job likely to become available after this season, Raheem Morris' is now in jeopardy

Raheem Morris
Oct 26, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris on the sideline against the Miami Dolphins in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

With Chris Shula likely to leave after this season, Morris might be in need of a job soon. The loss also gives the Rams a better draft position as they own Atlanta's first-round pick. Former Rams assistant Zac Robinson could become available if Atlanta fails to rebound as well.

