Rams Benefit Massively From NFL Week 8 Early Window
The Los Angeles Rams got a chance to enjoy this Sunday at home, resting during their BYE week and while they had their feet up, massive news from around the NFL's early window benefits the franchise in a variety of ways. Here's what happened.
The Playoff Picture
The Rams held the seventh seed in the NFC entering Sunday after the Minnesota Vikings' loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Here's what happened.
NFC West
The race in the NFC West took a dramatic turn after the San Francisco 49ers lost to the Houston Texans. The Texans, who already lost to the Rams and Seattle Seahawks, defeated the 49ers with a display of strong defense and smart, tactical football. As a result, the 49ers drop from first to third in the NFC West standings with the Rams and Seahawks tied for first. The Seahawks have the edge since the Rams do not have a division win.
The Rams play the 49ers in two weeks and the Seahawks in three. The Rams also moved from the seventh seed to the sixth seed.
The Wild Card
The Rams currently sit at 5-2. In the hunt, the Chicago Bears, Carolina Panthers, and Atlanta Falcons all picked up embarrassing double-digit defeats on Sunday, greatly increasing the Rams' odds of making the postseason.
The Trade Market
The Fire Sale
The New York Jets defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 39-38 in a game that saw Joe Flacco exit early with an injury. As a result, both teams might trigger fire sales for players with movable or expiring contracts since it appears both sides are out of the playoff hunt.
The Cleveland Browns also dropped to 2-6 on the year as their players are starting to seem able to move.
The Hot Seat
The Miami Dolphins blew out the Atlanta Falcons in week eight action. While Mike McDaniel holds on to his job, a job likely to become available after this season, Raheem Morris' is now in jeopardy
With Chris Shula likely to leave after this season, Morris might be in need of a job soon. The loss also gives the Rams a better draft position as they own Atlanta's first-round pick. Former Rams assistant Zac Robinson could become available if Atlanta fails to rebound as well.
