What the Rams Must Do to Beat the Colts in Week 4
We are now four weeks into the regular season, when games conclude Sunday night. In those four weeks, some teams have already faced adversity or are currently dealing with such challenges. The Los Angeles Rams will return home this weekend to host one of the most surprising teams in the NFL so far, the 3-0 Indianapolis Colts, but they are facing questions following their brutal loss in Philadelphia.
The Rams have their backs against the wall, and questions are being raised about what can be done to fix the issues at hand in their 2-1 start. Last week was not a death blow by no means, but this week presents a chance to prove doubters wrong in the best way imaginable.
Strength must be displayed by the Rams this weekend
There should be no denying the Colts are off to a great start. They've always had the talent to be a winning football team, but injuries, offensive inconsistencies, and issues at quarterback have hindered the franchise from the postseason since Andrew Luck's sudden retirement six years ago (sorry to bring that up, Colts fans).
Daniel Jones is off to his best career start to the regular season, and Indianapolis is a Top-10 team in total yards per game on offense and defense. However, they haven't faced a talented team such as the Rams yet, and this is a grand opportunity for L.A. to make their mark against what some may believe is an overachieving Colts team.
Los Angeles is a great football team, and they know it, too. I know it, as does any NFL fan out there, how tremendous they can be. What cost the Rams in their loss to the Eagles was red-zone and short-yardage execution in those specific situations. This week provides an ample chance to find consistency in this area, and once they do, I believe this team will begin to fire on all cylinders.
The Rams return home after two weeks on the East Coast. It is time for them to show their strength against a Colts team with a quarterback who has been prone to mistakes far too often; this feels similar to Sam Darnold's first year with the Carolina Panthers- a 3-0 start that went downhill fast after Week 4, albeit the Colts have better talent than the 2021 Panthers.
If head coach Sean McVay and his team can capitalize on third downs and red-zone trips, they could have a big win heading into their Thursday Night Football bout against the San Francisco 49ers. A quality game from Stafford and a strong afternoon from the young, talented pass rush duo of Jared Verse and Byron Young could make Sunday a fun day for the Rams.
