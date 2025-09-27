Stafford’s Smarts Set Him Apart — Rams Coaches Explain Why"
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is a talent all to himself, but his natural abilities fall short of the greatness that is his intellect. A cerebral assassin, Stafford's brain powered the Rams to a Super Bowl, and with a second potentially on the horizon, the question on why Stafford doesn't wear an arm band came up.
An arm band is a tool that quarterbacks strap to their non-throwing wrist that operates as list of plays written down. It helps lessen the verbosity of play calls and gives players a visual reminder of the play and the opportunities the play is set to create.
The Rams' offensive masterminds shared their perspective while praising Stafford's football IQ.
Sean McVay
The success of the Rams is down to one critical factor and that is the communication between Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford. They speak a football language all to themselves and their ability to be on the same page and the same intellectual level allows Stafford to not need a wrist band.
McVay went into detail on his thoughts regarding the tool.
“What I appreciate about that is it can be incredibly efficient," stated McVay. "What Matthew does is he doesn't need that play sheet on his wrist because he's got it right here [motions to head]. He likes to be able to memorize things. I've seen it's a very prevalent theme, especially with some of the situational calls where maybe they can be a little bit wordier or you're calling a couple plays."
"I would always defer to what's the most comfortable thing for the quarterback. I don't think there's a right or wrong. It's always about the players. If I was with a quarterback that said, ‘I would prefer to have it where it's a play sheet,’ and I'm saying, ‘Left hash 1,’1 instead of calling a long play, then that's exactly what we would do. I totally can understand some of the efficiencies. We basically have a play sheet on his wrist because as soon as he hears the beginning of some of these calls, he's like, ‘Alright, I got it.’ It ends up being the same thing just because that's what he likes to do.”
By having that long cadence, it may operate as a checklist on each player's responsibility, allowing Stafford to read the defense and make proper adjustments.
Mike LaFleur
LaFleur shared his thoughts on Wednesday.
“In my experience with it, the wristband is up to whether the quarterback wants it or if he doesn't want it," stated LaFleur. "There's no secret NFL offenses are pretty wordy. What [Quarterback] Matthew [Stafford] does in terms of memorizing these plays, visualizing these plays because that's most important, and then being able to articulate it in a urgent fashion where obviously guys can understand it and do all that within the 40-seconds that you have, it's pretty impressive."
"Not many people can do what he does with that. I've been a part of it where your wristband with the third downs… sometimes the little wordier ones might have some ‘cans’ and stuff like that, maybe the red zone goes with it. Matthew doesn't want it and rightfully so because I can't imagine anyone better at doing what he does in terms of what I just said, getting that all out there.”
