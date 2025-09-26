Five Questions the Rams Defense Must Answer Against Colts
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams defense was on their game last week but with a new opponent on the horizon, can they continue to answer the tough questions?
1. Can they do it again?
Last week, the Rams stopped the 2024 NFL Running Back yards king in Saquon Barkley, holding him to a career low for single-game yardage during Barkley's time with the Eagles. Now, Jonathan Taylor, the NFL's current rushing yards leader awaits. Can the Rams stop a strong rushing attack for another straight week?
2. If the Colts take to the air, what changes will the defense make to avoid a repeat of week three?
During the second half of their week three defeat against the Eagles, AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith drove Philadelphia down the field for multiple scores. The Colts' offense is set up to emulate the Eagles as Steichen and Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni have a strong relationship, dating back over a decade to their time with the San Diego Chargers.
3. Which pieces can the defense afford to lose?
It's a terrible question to ask but Les Snead must answer it every season. Quentin Lake, Nate Landman, and Kamren Curl have one year left on their deals. Byron Young and Kobie Turner are eligible for extensions next season. Jared Verse's record-setting deal is down the road and money already needs to be allocated for Puka Nacua's extension.
So who can they afford to lose?
4. Can Byron Young do it again?
Young currently has four sacks in three games, recording a sack in all three contests. He's producing at a consistent rate and at an All-Pro level. Can the star man make it five in four?
5. What is the proper role for Braden Fiske?
At times Fiske has been playing a bit wider than usual to fit Byron Young's new take on the Michael Hoecht role and while the entire process has been successful, the stats show a strong decline in production from his rookie sack leading campaign of 2024.
However, it's not just positioning that can account for the decline, as Fiske has been dealing with a twisted oblique. Plus it's only been three games but the question must be asked.
