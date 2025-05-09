A Christmas Day Wish for the New-Look Rams
After retaining quarterback Matthew Stafford, signing veteran wide receiver Davante Adams, and securing a serviceable haul in the NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Rams have assembled one of the best rosters in the National Football League.
They will undoubtedly be one of the league's biggest draws this season. The Rams responded responsibly to their playoff loss to the Philadelphia Eagles by pouring into their roster. They even helped themselves in next year's draft by securing the Atlanta Falcons' first-round pick.
Still, the Rams will look to win the NFC West again and secure a home playoff game. They will have stiff competition once again, as nearly every team in the division improved over the offseason. Still, no team in the division, or arguably the league, has improved its roster as much as the Rams.
Last season proved that records and expectations are meaningless in division games, as the NFC West witnessed more than a few upsets in divisional matchups. The Rams nearly lost a must-win game against a depleted San Francisco 49ers team.
It was a Thursday night game in which they did not score a touchdown, four days after they scored a season-high 44 points against the Buffalo Bills. Still, the 49ers were a tough out. The Rams and 49ers nearly always make for a competitive game, regardless of either team's record.
David Helman of FOX Sports listed the Rams' matchup against the 49ers as one of the matchups the league should consider scheduling for Christmas Day. The league generally puts its best foot forward on holidays, especially Christmas Day, so slotting the Rams and 49ers for then would be fitting.
"I’ll say it again: Every big holiday should include at least one division rivalry, and this is one of the best. Nine of the past 12 Niners/Rams games have been decided by one possession, and both teams should be in contention to win the NFC West in 2025. Another bonus is that, by playing this game at SoFi Stadium in L.A., we’ll be guaranteed at least one Christmas game that isn’t affected by winter weather," Helman said.
