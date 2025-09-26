How Many Spots Rams Dropped in One Ranking Ahead of Week 4
The Los Angeles Rams are looking to bounce back on Sunday at home in front of their fans after taking a loss last week. It was their first one of the season, and it did not feel good for the Rams. The Rams have been hard at work this week, once again looking to improve the mistakes they made last week and continue to improve on all the things they did well. The Rams want to get back in the win column, and it is going to be an important game for this team to see how they respond.
On the other side of that is the Rams opponents, the Indianapolis Colts, who are coming into this game undefeated. They have been one of the teams that have been surprising, coming out fast this season. It is going to be a good game for both teams to test how they fare against each other; they are good teams. The Rams are going to have their hands full with another good running back in Jonathan Taylor. The Rams faced one great last week and now he has to do it again against another.
Here is what on ranking had to say about the Rams as they enter Week 4 following a loss.
Rams Drop in Rankings
NFL analyst Bucky Brooks dropped the Rams five spots in his latest NFL rankings. The Rams were put at No. 10 heading into Week 4 of the NFL season.
"The Rams' three-quarter dominance of the Eagles on the road suggests that Sean McVay’s squad is built for a title run. Though the fourth-quarter collapse leads to questions about their finishing skills, the Rams’ ability to go toe-to-toe with the defending champs should give them confidence as a contender," said Brooks.
Brooks put the Colts at No. 4 in his rankings. Now we are going to get a top 10 match up in Week 4.
"The meteoric rise of the Colts is a testament to the fantastic play of Daniel Jones within a scheme that accentuates his strengths as a high-end game manager with mobile playmaking skills," added Brooks.
"Plus, Jones’ stellar supporting cast, particularly star running backJonathan Taylor, alleviates the pressure on the quarterback to operate like a one-man show. The Colts are winning with a low-risk formula (no turnovers, penalties or big plays allowed) that could make them a tough out in the playoff
