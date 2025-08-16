Which Rams Rival Poses Largest Threat
The Los Angeles Rams are looking to continue their recent run as one of the top NFL teams of the new decade. They kicked things off by winning the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. Now, they're coming off two straight playoff appearances.
They're also hoping to repeat as NFC West champions in 2025, after narrowly edging out the 10-7 Seattle Seahawks last year due to a rare "strength of victory" tiebreaker. The Rams aren't the only team in their division hoping to be contenders this season, though.
The Seahawks may have lost quarterback Geno Smith and wide receiver D.K. Metcalf, but they could have another surprisingly successful season behind what's expected to be an elite defense. The Arizona Cardinals are looking to finally return to the playoffs after stringing together a decent 9-8 record in 2024. Just two years removed from a Super Bowl appearance, the San Francisco 49ers are hoping to return to title contention.
San Francisco 49ers picked as top "turnaround" bet for 2025 NFL season
The San Francisco 49ers had one of the most disappointing seasons in the entire league last year. Despite maintaining the core bones of their Super Bowl roster, they finished just 6-11, including a 1-5 performance against their fellow NFC West teams.
Still, they can't be completely written off for the 2025 NFL season. 49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan still has plenty of talent on his roster, including Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, Trent Williams, Brandon Aiyuk, Nick Bosa, and Fred Warner. There's a reason they're still regarded among the top group of Super Bowl contenders, and why SportsLine betting expert Jeff Hochman picked them as one of two teams most likely to go from the bottom of their division to the top:
"The San Francisco 49ers ended last season with a 6-11 record, a significant drop from their NFC Championship appearance in 2023, mainly due to injuries. However, they benefit from a strong head coach, Kyle Shanahan."
"At +160 to win the NFC West at FanDuel, the 49ers offer reasonable value as division favorites. The Rams (+200) and Cardinals (+370) both face their own questions, while the Seahawks (+500) are transitioning to Sam Darnold at quarterback. The 49ers' three division titles in four years (2019, 2022, 2023) demonstrate their ability to dominate this division when healthy."
The Los Angeles Rams swept the Niners last season, en route to a Divisional Round appearance in the 2024 NFL playoffs. They'll be doing all they can this year to ensure that San Francisco doesn't return to the top of the NFC West.
