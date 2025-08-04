The Los Angeles Rams' New Identity
The Los Angeles Rams were one drive away from beating the Philadelphia Eagles in the playoffs last season. However, being so close, yet so far away, was likely the driving force behind the productive offseason the Rams had, and the aggressiveness in which they approached things.
The Rams add Davante Adams, replacing Cooper Kupp with an aging Adams, who is still better than Kupp at this point in their respective careers. Los Angeles made several other moves that established their roster as one of the best in the National Football League.
Following training camp, Sean McVay explained that everything, including the team's identity, changes from season to season. The Rams are looking to establish this season's identity, which will undoubtedly be different than last season's.
“I think in a lot of instances every single year is a new year, but you do want to be able to build on some of the things where we were able to establish some positive momentum knowing that youearn it every single year. What I think is big is you a much better idea of who are the guys that we're going to be playing with. It’s probably easier to project our starters," McVay said.
"I think in a lot of instances, nobody really knew what it would be like without [Former Rams Defensive Tackle] Aaron Donald. Nobody knew how quickly [Linebacker] Jared Verse and [Defensive End] Braden Fiske wouldascend into significant roles. You are talking about a guy like Omar Speights as a rookie that comes in and makes big timeimpacts and [Safety] Jalen McCullough."
McVay believes he has the players to once again establish a winning culture. The Rams look forward to what could be a special season.
"I think we've got some guys that really got a bunch of good experience their rookie year. [Defensive End] Tyler Davis was another factor for us. Then some second- year, some third-year guy, we’ve got a little bit more experience on the back end. I think having an idea of who we're doing it with, being able to see someconsistent success toward the latter part of the year, we want to be able to build off of that while knowing that we've got to be able to earn it every single day," McVay said.
