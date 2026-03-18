Rams Learn One Scenario For 2026 Season Opener

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are gearing up for a massive 2026 and they will kick off a campaign filled with expectations in Melbourne, Australia. In the Rams' next international game, they fly West for the first time as they become the first NFL team to make a major entry into the Australian market.

They will play the San Francisco 49ers in the contest and now we know what day it will be.

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales meet after the game in the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Rams Help Open Up NFL Season After Seahawks Celebration

According to Joe Flint of the Wall Street Journal, via NFL Insider Ari Meirov, the Rams will play on Thursday, September 10th, after the Seattle Seahawks open up their season on Wednesday, September 9th.

The defending Super Bowl champion Seahawks will celebrate their latest achievement, and then the Rams and the 49ers will play on Thursday night, following the same schedule of recent years.

Assuming the Rams' next game would be the Sunday of week two, that would give the Rams essentially ten days to rest, recover, and then game plan after crossing back and forth through the International Date Line.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) throws against Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) during the second half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

The Rams' September 10th contest will mirror last season when the Philadelphia Eagles opened up the season on Thursday to celebrate their championship win before the Super Bowl losing Kansas City Chiefs, played division rival the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday in Brazil.

The Rams Are Ready to Expand Into the Pacific

As mentioned, not only will this be the first NFL game in Australia, this will be the first time a team who has marketing rights in Asia has played a game on the continent. The Rams have the NFL's biggest profile in Asia, with rights in Australia, Japan, South Korea, China, and other nations in the region.

Aug 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams president Kevin Demoff attends a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"As we make history with the NFL and bring the first regular season game to Australia, we are pleased to take our annual match-up against our NFC West rival San Francisco 49ers to the MCG," said Los Angeles Rams President Kevin Demoff.

"Since we first secured marketing rights to the country in 2021 and more recently since the announcement of this game last year, we have seen tremendous excitement for our team from fans both in Australia and also across the world. We look forward to spending this offseason continuing to deepen our connection with the Melbourne community leading up to the game this fall."

The Rams have since launched a variety of promotions into the region, in anticipation of this historic matchup.