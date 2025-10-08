Meet the Rams’ Most Impactful Offseason Addition
The Los Angeles Rams had a lot of moving pieces coming into this season. In the offseason, they wanted to get better in any way they could. They made some critical signings, and it is paying off for them. This is a Rams organization that wants to have the best roster possible.
They always want to put together a roster that has a chance to do something special. And we have seen it before, when this front office goes all in to do their best to bring another Super Bowl to Los Angeles.
This offseason was a good one for the Rams. One of the biggest positions they had to fill was the linebacker position. They had a good defense last season and coming into this season, they were looking to improve that and make it an elite defense. But their biggest weakness was their linebacker group. The Rams wanted to find a player who could help the Rams stop the run and be good in coverage, and get after the quarterback as well. And they found just that.
The Rams took a chance on linebacker Nate Landman this offseason, and it has been the best find for the Rams this season. General manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay know how to find talent that best fits their team. They have been doing this for years, and Landman is one of the best findings they have had. Landman has been one of the best linebackers in the NFL and probably the best defensive player on the Rams' defense.
Gilberto Manzano of Sports Illustrated named Landman the best free-agent for the Rams this offseason and one of the best in the NFL.
Nate Landman, LB, Rams
Contract: One year, $1.1 million, $75,000 guaranteed
Landman has made a name for himself as a gem free-agent signing in Los Angeles. He was a spot starter with the Falcons for three seasons before he found his footing with the Rams. Landman has done it all in the middle of the Rams’ defense, helping against the run and in coverage. He has 41 total tackles and two fumble recoveries.
Landman is making a name for himself on this Rams defense and is making himself a lot of money. He is going to be a top free agent after this season and the Rams will do everything to make sure they bring him back. For now he is leading this Rams defense.
