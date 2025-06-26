Rams Listed as One of NFL's Most Vulnerable Division Champions
When the Los Angeles Rams and Sean McVay secured their fourth division title in eight seasons, they replanted their flag on the division they dominated during McVay's first five years in charge.
From 2017-2021, the Rams won three division titles, two NFC titles, and Super Bowl LVI. In that same period, Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers were building a monster, winning the division and the NFC in 2019.
However, from 2021-2023, the 49ers peaked with three straight NFC championship game appearances, another NFC title, and two NFC West victories.
Now, as both teams enter 2025, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer was asked which team could go from worst to first in their division, with Breer naming the 49ers.
"I think the easy answer here is the San Francisco 49ers," wrote Breer. "Before last year’s last-place finish, they’d made four NFC title games and two Super Bowls over a five-year period, they have a top five-ish head coach, they should get a boost with Robert Saleh returning as defensive coordinator and their core, even after a cap cleanse, is still impressive and battle-tested."
"Since picking them almost feels like cheating, I’ll try to look at the other seven last-place finishers. That’s where things get hard. The Patriots, Raiders and Giants should be better, but they’re looking up at the Bills, Chiefs and Eagles in their divisions. The Saints and Titans could be starting rookie quarterbacks, and are in divisions with repeat champions. So the Bears might be the surprise."
"How would it happen? If everything comes together on the offensive line, Caleb Williams makes a Year 2 leap like Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes once did, and Dennis Allen brings a talented defense together. J.J. McCarthy doesn’t live up to expectations in Minnesota, and the coaching staff drain hits Detroit harder than expected. Likely? No. Possible? I guess."
Breer's answer is the right one. The 49ers suffered from both a Super Bowl hangover and a multitude of injuries. They remain one of the best teams in the NFL and will be playing a fourth-place schedule in 2025.
The good news for the Rams is that the 49ers lost the Super Bowl during the 2019 season, suffered a post-Super Bowl hangover, and then redeemed themselves in 2021. In that same time, the Rams defeated the 49ers in the NFC Championship and then won Super Bowl LVI so perhaps Los Angeles is alright with a bit of deja vu.
