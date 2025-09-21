One Big Problem The Rams Have to Solve in Week 3
The Los Angeles Rams have a huge NFC clash today against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles are the team to beat in the National Football League right now. They are the defending Super Bowl Champions, and the Rams are looking to take them down on the road.
It is not going to be an easy thing to do, but this Rams team wants this challenge and is glad they get to do it. Many people around the league believe that the Rams are the best team built to defeat the Eagles.
This showdown will be a rematch of a playoff game from last season. That was a great game by both teams, but the Rams came up just short. The Rams will take that as some motivation for this game. They have not forgotten about it, and now they will have an opportunity to beat the best team in the league today. The Rams know what to expect from the Philly crowd because it is never an easy one to play in. And head coach Sean McVay will have his players ready for today's game.
The biggest question for the Rams coming into this game is, have they solved their Saquon Barkley problem? Last season, Saquon Barkley ran loose on this Rams defense in two games. It is going to be interesting to see what type of defense the Rams will be playing against this Eagles defense. That is one thing that cannot happen if the Eagles want to come out on top in this one. They must contain Barkley.
Rams against Saquon Barkley
"He’s averaged 8.8 yards per carry in those two meetings, fueled largely by those 60-plus-yard gains," said The Athletic.
"If the Rams want a chance to get to 3-0 — better yet, if they want to start believing they’re an NFC contender in the same tier as an Eagles team that’s been to two of the last three Super Bowls — they could use a win on Sunday."
"They need to show they have an answer — to Barkley, to the Eagles’ offensive line, to the effect of Jalen Hurts, to everything that has gotten Philadelphia to the stage Los Angeles so badly wants to return to."
