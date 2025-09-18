Why Week 3 Is a Must-Win for the Rams
The Los Angeles Rams have a golden opportunity to make a big statement against the Philadelphia Eagles in their home stadium. This playoff rematch from last season has a lot of stakes for both teams, but the Rams have so much more to gain than they do to lose.
Their win against the Houston Texans was impressive due to their defense and the fact that they made it to the divisional round of the playoffs last year. However, that win holds less gravitas now that the Texans are 0 - 2 and it looks like CJ Stroud's rookie year may have been a fluke.
Power Rankings
The Rams did everything they were supposed to against the Tennessee Titans, a team in the middle of a rebuild and far from contending. Perhaps that's why they didn't rise in Thomas Valentine's, sports writer for Pro Football Focus, power rankings ahead of week three.
"The Rams were able to pull away from the Tennessee Titans in a back-and-forth Week 2 game, eventually cruising to a 33-19 win off the back of 23 second-half points. Matthew Stafford looked great again, securing a 78.5 overall PFF grade in the win. His connection with Puka Nacua, who is fast on his way to cementing himself as one of the best receivers in the NFL, continues to drive the offense", said Valentine.
Matthew Stafford has been on point since the beginning of the season, and he has the personnel to expose the Eagles' secondary. Their defense still poses a threat to the Rams, but the offensive line has done a good job at protecting Stafford as he's only been sacked five times so far.
Compare that to Jalen Hurts, who has the best offensive line in the NFL, and yet only has two fewer than Stafford. In order for the Rams to win this game, both sides of the ball will have to be on point and play complementary football, and I think their defense is due for another huge performance.
The Eagles are ranked as the third-best team according to Valentine's power ranking, and they dropped two spots after grinding out a win against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Rams have an opportunity to continue to pull them down on their way up and enter that conversation as one of the top-tier contenders in the NFC.
