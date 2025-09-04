Rams vs. Texans: Second Injury Report Presents Worrying News
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams continued their week one preparations on Thursday as they hope to start the season strong with an opening weekend win at home against the Houston Texans. On Wednesday, Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, Davante Adams and Alaric Jackson took to the podium. On Thursday, Mike LaFleur, Chris Shula, Puka Nacua, and Jared Verse would join them.
After practice, the Los Angeles Rams released their Thursday Injury Report.
Rams Injuries
Two names appeared on the Rams' injury list. Alaric Jackson who was once again a full participant and a new addition in Ahkello Witherspoon. Witherspoon was listed with a knee injury.
Did Not Participate
Ahkello Witherspoon. We do not know what the extend of Witherspoon's injury is at this point but we will get an oppertunity to speak with Sean McVay on Friday to get a better understanding of what is going on.
If Witherspoon is to miss the game, the Rams are expected to use Cobie Durant, Emmanuel Forbes Jr, and Josh Wallace to fill in.
Texans Injuries
On Wednesday, Braxton Berrios and Christian Kirk did not practice with hamstring injuries while tackles Cam Robinson (Illness) and Blake Fisher (ankle) were listed as well. Robinson did not practice and Fisher was limited.
On Thursday, Berrios and Kirk still did not practice while Fisher remained limited. Robinson was a full participant. Guard Ed Ingram was added to the list with an abdominal injury. He was limited in practice.
Christian Kirk
Kirk has been ruled out of Sunday's contest.
"Texans WR Christian Kirk has a strained hamstring that is expected to sideline him for at least Sunday’s opener vs. the Rams and possibly longer, per sources," stated ESPN's NFL Insider Adam Schefter. "One source estimated it to be a two-week injury for Kirk, but the Texans will be “cautious” with him."
ESPN's DJ Bien-Aime added more context to the situation.
His absence could hurt the Texans' offense, as Kirk emerged as a safety blanket for quarterback C.J. Stroud throughout training camp. Now, Houston will rely on rookie wideouts Jaylin Noel and Jayden Higgins," wrote Bien-Aime. "Noel plays mainly in the slot -- where Kirk was expected to start -- and is expected to fill that void."
"Other scenarios could include Collins taking reps in the slot, which opens opportunities for Higgins on the outside along with Xavier Hutchinson on the opposite side when they go to three-receiver sets."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another Rams news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE