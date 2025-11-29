Rams Announce Massive Update on Ahkello Witherspoon

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams continue to finalize their roster before they take on the Carolina Panthers in early morning action this Sunday.

Rams Activate Witherspoon

The Rams announced on Saturday that they would be activating Witherspoon. After sustaining his injury in week two, an injury initially reported as a collarbone issue, but it actually affected his shoulder blade, was able to accelerate his return.

Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold (14) is sacked by Los Angeles Rams cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (4) during the first half in an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

During week three of the season, Rams head coach Sean McVay stated he expected Witherspoon to be out for around 12 weeks if the situation remained favorable. Witherspoon returned within 11 weeks, and he stated on Wednesday that he was ready to play this week, citing a desire to play as soon as he was clear.

McVay on Witherspoon

McVay announced Witherspoon's expected return on Wednesday.

“I think he'll be able to play this week," stated McVay. "He got some scans. The goal and the anticipation is to be able to do that. With both he and Tutu, we'll get through the week and we'll see where they're both at. It'll be good to get them back on the practice field.”

Oh hello, Ahkello 👋 pic.twitter.com/FKCVpetzw6 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 29, 2025

Witherspoon responded well and was a full go as of Friday, leading to the roster move. McVay also spoke on what it means to have Witherspoon back.

“It means a lot," stated McVay. "Talking with [Senior Vice President, Sports Medicine and Performance]Reggie [Scott] and seeing where he's at, he's been chomping at the bit. The scan looked really good. He's done some different things with Reggie and his group that would try to simulate some of the physical contact and being able to trust it."

Jan 19, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (4) before action against the Philadelphia Eagles in a 2025 NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

"Obviously, the practice settings will be really good, but it means a lot. Putting [Cornerback] Roger McCreary on IR, he got his groin and it's such a bummer. You lose ‘Q’ [Safety Quentin Lake], you go get Roger in the instance that if something were to happen to ‘Q’ and you lose both of those guys. To get Ahkello back, we've got some flexibility. I can't say enough about what a great job [Cornerback] Josh Wallace has done."

"We have [Cornerback] Derion Kendrick coming back. We claimed him off waivers and he's a guy that has familiarity and flexibility both inside and outside. This is that time of year. We do feel fortunate that guys that you're asking to step up are people that understand what's going on, have real game experience and that means a lot this time of year.”

With both Witherspoon and Kendrick back, it's unclear if the Rams will retain their three-man rotation.

