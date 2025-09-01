Predicting the Rams' Success This Season
The Los Angeles Rams' offseason has primarily been filled with talk surrounding Matthew Stafford and the team's high expectations heading into the season. With the regular season finally here, that remains the case for a talented Rams team.
Figuring Out the Rams
NFL.com's Around the NFL Staff recently analyzed each division in the National Football League and predicted the winners and wildcards. They believe the Rams will repeat as champions of the NFC West, after narrowly winning the division last season.
"Predicted to be one of the most competitive divisions this season, the NFC West was one of just two (joining the NFC North) in which all four teams received at least one first-place vote. Although our analysts ultimately sided with the Rams over the Niners, San Francisco appeared on 17 of 29 ballots, which ranks sixth-most among NFC teams," the Around the NFL Staff said.
"Look out for whichever team emerges from the West, though, as the division is currently tied (with the AFC West) for the longest active streak of consecutive seasons with at least one team winning a playoff game (7)."
Jourdan Rodrigue of the Athletic does not believe the Rams will win the NFC West but believes there is reason to believe they will win 10 games.
"Optimism felt sky-high earlier in the offseason after the Rams agreed to year-to-year terms with star quarterback Matthew Stafford, signed receiver Davante Adams and run-stopping defensive tackle Poona Ford, and extended starting left tackle Alaric Jackson, all that after head coach Sean McVay kept both offensive and defensive coordinators for the first time in in his career," Rodrigue said.
"But Stafford missed almost all of training camp while dealing with an aggravated disc and Jackson missed that entire period while receiving treatment for blood clots. It’s fair for fans to worry about these things, even if the organization’s decision-makers swear they aren’t. McVay believes he could win several games with backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and a revitalized run game (with leading rusher Kyren Williams the fresh recipient of a three-year contract extension), but there isn’t an arm quite like Stafford’s in the NFL.
"Meanwhile, the Rams shored up their run defense with Ford and a group of inside linebackers led by starter Nate Landman — but whether they have enough juice in their secondary with a pair of 30-something cornerbacks (Ahkello Witherspoon, 30, and Darious Williams, 32) remains to be seen. The Rams will count on their young, dynamic pass rush to lead the way on defense and hope to keep Stafford upright and healthy as they pursue their Super Bowl aspirations."
