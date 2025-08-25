The Rams Continue to Develop Talent at Every Level
The Los Angeles Rams have a deep and talented roster, but still must develop that talent throughout the regular season. Los Angeles has a formidable starting offense, but it must ensure all the players it will call upon this season are ready when the time comes.
McVay Speaks
Following training camp, Sean McVay explained his feelings about running back Blake Corum, who saw a decent amount of action in the preseason.
"I think it is really important for, especially those backs, to carry the football in live settings, and that was the approach. Blake's been awesome. I thought he did some really good stuff last night. He's had an excellent camp, but that by no means is anything other than a positive reflection of some of the work we wanted to get because we anticipated him being a big part of what we're going to do this year," McVay said.
Following training camp, McVay noted his belief that things are starting to slow down for the second-year running back, which is always a good sign. McVay believes that Corum has improved overall as a running back and that the talented running back has gained a better understanding of things.
"Yeah, I think the game's slowing down. I don't know that there's anything I could pinpoint exactly other than just overall improvement. He just feels like he's more present. He feels like he's enjoying it more. I think he has a better understanding of what the intent of the different things that he's responsible for and what we're really trying to do on those given plays," McVay said..
"Everything is going in the right direction, and when you got a guy like him, the way he works, the mindset that he has, the enjoyment he has for the competition, he's just going to get better. It's why you don't bet against people like him. I've been really pleased with Blake and [Running Backs Coach] Ron Gould's done such a great job with that room as a whole."
Los Angeles hopes Corum quickly develops into a contributor in an offense that should be more explosive than it was last season. In addition to other things, Corum finding a way to make more of an impact would help make the Rams as explosive as McVay would like.
Go and like our Facebook page today and give us your thoughts, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Also, make sure you follow along right now on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI, and you will never miss any Rams content this season!