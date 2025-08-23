COLUMN: The Rams Struck Gold in Emmanuel Forbes Jr
Emmanuel Forbes has been a revelation for the Rams this offseason. Continuing to play at a high level, Forbes has put himself in a position to be a contributor this season and then possibly become the Rams' CB1 next season if he continues on his current path.
Since OTAs, Forbes has been playing sound football with spurts of controlled aggressiveness that has led to surprising pass breakups and turnovers. The Rams could not be happier with Forbes and after recovering from a slight injury, he has cemented himself within the bones of the defense.
Recently, when answering a question on the Rams decision not to add another defensive back this offseason, Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula mentions Forbes.
“We feel really comfortable with those guys," stated Shula. "We feel like we have a really cohesive unit. You add [Cornerback Emmanuel] Forbes into the mix and we were fortunate enough that those guys stayed healthy the whole back half of the year. Those guys really started to get better and better and better. We brought [Cornerback Ahkello] Witherspoon in at some point, week three, four or five, and those guys really started to gel. We really wanted to continue to build on the cohesiveness of those guys and we feel really comfortable with those guys.”
Forbes looks to be a key weapon and for a coordinator like Shula, who loves to bring pressure from all angles, Forbes could be used in a way that many don't expect. Forbes has taken strides to improve his overall approach with Rams assistant head coach Aubrey Pleasant citing some of the things the Rams have asked Forbes to do.
“It's our job as a teacher and a coach to help elevate our talent," stated Pleasant. "It's our job to get the most out of our talent. I learned very quickly being here with Mr. Forbes that he was a phenomenal talent that I don't know if it previously had ever been asked to do more to make his game more of a technical game than just pure athletic game. I think as a cerebral football player that he is, I think he really appreciates and enjoys the challenge and understands that I'm attacking him on a technical approach and not physiological approach.”
The point of the Rams' defense is to force opponents into throws that take too long to make, providing the line enough time to get home. Forbes has displayed that technical ability, understanding when to take his chance and where the chances are coming from.
He is a much-improved player and in my opinion, in one year's time, they'll have a first-round cornerback on their roster that plays like it if not sooner.
