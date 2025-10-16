Rams Share Thoughts on Practice at Historical Baseball Home
The Los Angeles Rams are practicing at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, the home of the Baltimore Orioles, before they fly off to London for their week seven contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Sean McVay
McVay was asked if there were limitations on what the Rams wanted to accomplish, being that they're at a baseball field.
“No, there's no limitations," stated McVay. "It's unbelievable. We might not be able to take some of the vertical shots. We're a little bit more limited with some of the vertical grass, but that's probably a good thing. We'll be able to do everything. We have two spot walkthroughs. We'll be able to get individual. We'll be able to come together in team settings and activate all parts of the field. It's a pretty damn cool setting so we're excited about it
McVay stated the team did bring the goal post with them and praised the work of the equipment staff.
“Yes. (Senior Director, Equipment) Brendan Berg[er] and those guys do an amazing job. It's really a credit to our whole group. Sometimes I get spoiled where you just show up and everything is there, but the amount of work that goes on behind the scenes from guys like Brendan Berger, [Senior Director of Video] Dan Dymtrisin, and just our operations as a whole, it's really impressive. We're grateful for it and I think it's going to be a really great work week for us and we're excited about it.”
Matthew Stafford
Stafford was asked if practicing at Camden Yards feels different than anywhere else.
“When I'm under center, no," stated Stafford. "When defense is up or special teams is going I take a peek around. it's pretty cool. It's really cool for us to be able to use the dugout and clubhouse, all that kind of stuff. It's cool for our guys to see what they go through on a daily basis and some of their stuff. Guys that used to play baseball are fired off to be here.”
Davante Adams
“It’s just grass," stated Adams. "We have enough space. We're not really using 100 yards normally. I know the defense is probably not thrilled about having 25 yards of field here. I mean, they can work on red zone stuff so we'll be okay.”
