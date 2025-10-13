Rams Sean McVay Shares Concerning Injury Updates
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. On Monday, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay provided an injury update on his roster.
Regardless of how things progress, McVay stated no one will fly home to Los Angeles early. The Rams will remain on the East Coast this week, practicing in Baltimore, before flying off to London to take on the Jaguars.
Injury Update From Sean McVay
“As far as injuries are concerned from yesterday, [Wide Receiver] Puka [Nacua] has a little bit of an ankle sprain," stated McVay. "We’ll be day-to-day with him. Initially he felt pretty good today, but we’ll see how the week progresses. [Running Back] Blake Corum, same thing with his ankle. Positive information on him, but he would be out if we were to practice today."
"We’ll take those guys a day at a time. [Offensive Lineman] Rob’s [Havenstein] making good progress with his ankle. Everybody else has your typical bumps and bruises. Blake was able to come back. Puka was able to come back. We will see what it looks like as far as their game statuses are concerned as the week progresses.”
Rob Havenstein has missed back-to-back games. McVay did not provide an update on Omar Speights, who missed Sunday's contest.
Puka Nacua
McVay was asked if he's optimistic if Nacua could play on Sunday.
“I’m always optimistic," stated McVay. "You know me, I'm a positive, glass half full guy. It's basically a handful of hours off of the injury. He was able to come back into the game. For him to be at his best we have to be able to take it a little bit at a time. I was encouraged. [Senior Vice President of Sports Medicine and Performance] Reggie [Scott] was encouraged by the scan in terms of what it revealed. Whether that means he's able to play like the guy that we're accustomed to seeing on Sunday will be a weekly process for us."
"What we are grateful for is there was nothing on the scan that looks like it's going to be long term. The uncertainty of this week is a real thing. The bye has nothing to do with our approach on that. It's going to be what's best for Puka and for our football team. I know he’s going to do everything in his power to try to be ready to go for this week and we have to have a plan for him if he's not able to go.”
Nacua attempted to play after sustaining the injury but due to the limitations of the issue and the concern of the Rams, he was sidelined for the majority of the game.
Tutu Atwell
Tutu Atwell also missed his first game of the season.
“I think he should be good," stated McVay. "He got that little tweak. He had a good workout on Saturday, but it was more along the lines of erring on the side of being safe rather than sorry. Everything is pointing in the direction of him being ready to go. We might have a little bit of a limitation on Wednesday, but he's progressing. We're expecting him to be ready to play on Sunday.”
Earlier in the week, McVay stated Atwell's reports looked good but was made inactive about 90 minutes before kickoff.
