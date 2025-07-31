Rams Star Would Fetch a Hefty Return in Trade
The Los Angeles Rams have gradually built one of the best rosters in the National Football League. After multiple productive drafts, the Rams have several young and talented players on the roster, such as edge rusher Jared Verse.
Bill Barnwell of ESPN recently estimated what each team in the league could potentially get in return if they traded their top talent. He believes the Rams could get two or more first-round picks for Verse.
"This might seem exorbitant for a player who had only 4.5 sacks as a rookie, but Verse was a terror on a snap-by-snap basis and was arguably the best player on the field in the Rams' divisional-round loss to the [Philadelphia] Eagles," Barnwell said.
"He contributed 11 tackles for loss and 18 quarterback knockdowns last season, and he ranked 14th in pass rush win rate, creating 9.5 sacks and three interceptions with pressures. Under contract for a total of $6.5 million combined, Verse has Defensive Player of the Year-level upside while being paid less than $130,000 per game."
During the offseason, Rams Defensive Coordinator Chris Shula explained what he hopes to see from Verse in his second season. It is hard to top the breakout season Verse had last season, but he undoubtedly has higher levels he can reach, as he continues to develop with the Rams.
"It’s not really [about getting him to] elevate... we were just talking about it this morning. We don’t want him to put any extra pressure on himself, just like we talked about with Kobie Turner last year. You don’t have to replace [former Rams DL] Aaron Donald," Shula said.
"You don’t have to do anything else—just be the best version of yourself. That’s all we’re challenging him to do is understand his ops [opportunities] within the scheme of the defense, which we started to do in the middle of the season last year, and to just be himself. We’re not looking for any stats, not looking for anything else—just want him to play hard and be his best self every single day."
Los Angeles hopes Verse continues to elevate his game, as he has the potential to solidify himself as one of the best pass rushers in the league. If he can have another productive season, it will be difficult to argue he is not already among the top 10 to 15 edge rushers in the league.
