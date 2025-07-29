Rams' Star in the Making Can Take the Next Step
The Los Angeles Rams struck gold when they drafted Jared Verse in the first round of last year's NFL Draft. Verse has already grown into a leader on the Rams' defense after just one season with the team, while winning the Defensive Rookie of the Year Award.
Still, Los Angeles needs Verse to take the next step.
Frank Schwab of Yahoo Sports noted Verse's clear ability to rush the passer. However, his sack numbers could be better.
"The Rams nailed their 2024 first-round pick of outside linebacker Jared Verse. As a rookie, Verse led the NFL with 66 quarterback hurries, via Pro Football Focus. That was four more than any other player. It was 10 more than Myles Garrett, 22 more than Micah Parsons, and 38 more than T.J. Watt. Verse won NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year," Schwab said.
"The next step for Verse is turning more of those hurries into sacks. Verse had just 4.5 sacks last season. He was disappointed in that number. It wouldn't be a surprise to see his sack total double or maybe even triple in his second season."
During the offseason, Verse noted that he could improve in many areas. Primarily, Verse knows that he can do a better job of connecting at the end of productive pass rushes. Verse had a productive rookie season but could undoubtedly impact the stat sheet more.
"The biggest thing I realized was how many sacks — and not even just sacks but big plays — I missed out on. Dropping in coverage, I could have done this; or rushing the pass, I could have done that," Verse said.
"Even in the run game a couple of times, there were things where I'm a little too far inside, I'm a little too far outside, and I could have made a big impact play. So realizing that this really is a game of inches — whether it's just stopping the ball or actually just doing your job — there's a couple of things I could've done better."
If Verse can add to his sack total this season and continue to improve his skills in other areas, he will quickly solidify himself as one of the best pass rushers in the National Football League. He would be another gem of a draft pick for a franchise with a long history of them.
