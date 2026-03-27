3 Third-Year Rams Who Are Set For a Breakout Season

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Rams' 2024 draft class already has established playmakers like Jared Verse and Kam Kinchens, but these three players appear to be hitting their peak.

1. Braden Fiske

Fiske even said it himself during a recent interview but the moves the Rams made this past season have set up their pass rush to hit new heights. After Jared Verse and Byron Young made the Pro Bowl last season, while Kobie Turner put in a phenominal year, Fiske got lost in the shuffle.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Braden Fiske (55) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Not his fault. The pass rush didn't have the timing needed, teams were starting to figure out Chris Shula's defense and anytime Shula adjusted, he didn't have the personnel to keep up with his exotic coverage and pressure packages. He has those players know with Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson.

Shula is going to his dime looks all night long and thus, Fiske will have the snaps and the timing to emulate his rookie success in 2024. I think Fiske could be the NFL's leader in sacks, that's how confident I am in his work.

2. Jordan Whittington

I'm excited about what Whittington can bring to the table. I thought he was the steal of the draft back in 2023 and I still feel very strongly about the Texas' superstar. I think he can turn into the reliable, physical, third down target that the Rams have been missing.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Jordan Whittington (88) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

His physical nature makes him a strong blocker, his versaility means he can be lined up anywhere, and his hands are solid. In a Texas offense filled with stars, Whittington always made sure that he was in the right place to contribute, and considering he's entering his critical third year, expect Whittington to pop off if given proper oppertunities.

3. Blake Corum

The Rams finally let Corum loose on the NFL and the college football legend was a bolt of speed and shiftiness that the offense needed. While Corum does have his struggles as a pass protector and pass catcher, when he finds his rhythem as a runner, he's a knife through butter.

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum (22) celebrates after a touchdown during the third quarter against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Corum's ability to dance in the backfield while anticipating holes gives the Rams' a 'Le'Veon Bell' type of attack that is patient and if set up properly, causes defenders to overpursue at the point of attack, giving Corum an avenue to break a massive run by advancing into vacated spaces before turning on the burners.

I strongly believe that the Rams could have duel-1,000 yard running backs in Corum and Kyren Williams next season.