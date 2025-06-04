Rams Announce Four New Bill Walsh Diversity Coach Fellows
San Francisco 49ers legend Bill Walsh built four Super Bowl teams, coaching three of them to titles during his illustrious career in the Bay. The king of the NFC West, Walsh employed modern teaching methods, premier front office tactics alongside John McVay, Sean McVay's grandfather, and an openness to bring in diverse perspectives in order to reign supreme over the NFL.
Now, Sean McVay, as Rams head coach, is inching closer to tying Walsh's record for NFC West titles, is using those same methods as the team announced four new coaches that will be joining to Rams during the 2025 offseason program under the Bill Walsh Diversity Fellowship programs, exposing fellows to the methods and philosophies of an NFL coaching staff.
The four men joining the staff are Taylor Embree (Tight Ends), Chris Marve (Defensive Backs), Va’a Niumatalolo (Outside Linebackers), and Greg Stewart (Offensive Line).
Embree has been building his resume as a coach for a little over a decade.
"Embree signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent out of UCLA in 2012 before joining the UNLV coaching staff as a graduate assistant," per the Rams press release.
"He returned to UCLA in 2013, where he served as a graduate assistant from 2013-14. In 2016, Embree made his NFL coaching debut with the Kansas City Chiefs as a defensive assistant. The following year, he joined the San Francisco 49ers as an offensive quality control coach, a role he held for three seasons. In 2020, Embree coached tight ends for the Colorado Buffaloes. From 2021-23, he was the running backs coach for the New York Jets, and in 2024, he took the same position with the New England Patriots. During the fellowship, he will assist Tight Ends Coach Scott Huff and Game Management Coordinator/Assistant Tight Ends Coach Dan Shamash"
Chris Marve is a longtime collegiate coach and McVay loves to hire college coaches, making this a big opportunity for Marve.
"Marve joins the Rams after serving as the defensive coordinator at Virginia Tech from 2022-24," per the Rams press release.
"He will assist Assistant Head Coach/Pass Game Coordinator Aubrey Pleasant, Safeties Coach Chris Beake and Defensive Assistant Mike Harris with the defensive backs throughout the program. Prior to his time at Virginia Tech, Marve was the linebackers coach at Florida State from 2020-21 and the run game coordinator/linebackers coach in 2019. Marve played linebacker at Vanderbilt from 2007-11 and began his coaching career there in 2014 as a defensive quality control coach. He was promoted to defensive graduate assistant in 2015 and later served as Vanderbilt’s inside linebackers coach from 2016-18."
Niumatalolo is the son of legendary college head coach Ken Niumatalolo.
"Niumatalolo is in his sixth season at Navy serving as the assistant defensive line coach and will assist Outside Linebackers Coach Joe Coniglio throughout his fellowship," per the Rams press release. "In 2024, he helped lead Navy to a 10-3 record, including victories over Air Force and Army to claim the Commander-In-Chief’s Trophy. The Midshipmen also defeated Oklahoma in the Armed Forces Bowl, marking the program’s sixth 10-win season in school history. Before joining Navy, Niumatalolo was at the University of Hawai’i, where he served as an offensive intern in 2018 and a graduate assistant in 2019. He graduated from Brigham Young University in 2018, where he played four seasons (2014-2017) for the Cougars."
Stewart, another collegiate coach, is currently employed by Brent Brennan, current Arizona Wildcats head coach. Brennan and Niumatalolo's father Ken are connected through ties with the Hawaii Warriors football program.
"Stewart is entering his second season at the University of Arizona as an offensive assistant," per the Rams press release.
"Before joining the Wildcats' coaching staff in 2024, he served as run game coordinator, offensive line coach, and recruiting coordinator at the College of Idaho. In 2019, Stewart was an offensive analyst and assistant offensive line coach at Eastern Washington, where he helped guide the team to the No. 1-ranked offense in the FCS. He also worked as the running backs coach and video coordinator at Central Washington, where the Wildcats finished second nationally in NCAA Division II total offense and scoring offense. Stewart began his coaching career at Southern Oregon University where he held a variety of roles from 2008-16 including running backs coach, offensive line coach, and run game coordinator. Stewart will work closely with Offensive Line Coach Ryan Wendell and Assistant Offensive Line Coach Zak Kromer."
The fellow gives these coaches a prime oppertunity to make their face known around the NFL while learning new concepts they can take with them to their current or next jobs.
For the Rams and McVay, an organization that loves to hire college coaches, this allows them to scout four potential future members of their staff.
