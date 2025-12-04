Rams Make Priorities Clear As They Approach Pivotal Stretch

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. As the Los Angeles Rams roll into December, sitting in first place in the NFC West, many fans have started to ponder the prospect of what a postseason could bring, especially one where the Rams do not have to leave California.

With the possibility of playing all playoff games in their home state, including the Super Bowl, Rams head coach Sean McVay made it clear that the only thing they're prioritizing is this week.

McVay Refuses to Look Ahead

McVay spoke about the differences in having a BYE and not. In 2018, the only year McVay secured a BYE for the Rams , they made it to the Super Bowl but lost to the New England Patriots. In 2021, the Rams played four playoff games, winning all of them, including Super Bowl LVI.

On Wednesday, McVay was asked constant questions regarding the team's contention for the number one seed and only BYE in the postseason. McVay refused to look ahead and at one point, when asked about the differences in having a BYE or not, McVay went on to talk about his history and how regardless of the situation, it didn't change the Rams' approach to the task at hand.

“I think the 2021 road," stated McVay. "We won the Super Bowl that year, didn't we? I can't even contextualize enough to be able to say, I am focused on trying to be totally present. No doubt about it, every game that we play, we go in there with the intentions to try to win the game.

If you said, would I be happier if we ended up being able to be in a position where that means we won more games that maybe gave you a chance to get an automatic bid to the Division Round? Yeah, of course. I really promise you, and I mean this wholeheartedly, and I think you know from us being connected for nine years now, I don't think about those things."

Nov 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay on the sidelines during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"Last week, serves as a phenomenal reminder of…you get all ahead of yourself, we won't even be in the playoffs if we're not careful. That's where none of that matters to me at all. My sole focus and concentration is the amount of respect that we have for the Cardinals and trying to make sure that our players feel as clear and as confident going into this game to be able to courageously go for it. I'm hoping that that leads to us getting our 10th win. Then after that, we'll focus on what's next. I think that has served us well, in all seriousness. You say it and it's the coaching cliche, but it's easy to say, hard to do."

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) looks on during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

"But if you can be totally present and not allow…the things that make this game so popular, and it's such a blessing, but that has zero impact on what we want to do on a daily basis. I do feel like it's important for us as coaches to try to fight some of those narratives so that our players can be locked in on the moment because those are the only things that we can control. I think we've got a group that can do that, but you try to fight like hell to make sure that those other things are irrelevant because they really are until those conversations become pertinent, if that's what is at stake given that given week.”

With the Cardinals on the horizon, McVay looks to add another tally in the win column as his team has yet to clinch a spot in the playoffs.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.