Three Questions For Sean McVay Entering 2025
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay has a resume that would get him any job in football that he desires, and yet, his only desire in the game of football resides with winning another Super Bowl. However, desires can not be achieved without hard work and execution.
Here are the three major questions he must answer in 2025 if he wishes to become one of the few elite head coaches who have hoisted multiple Lombardi's.
1. How will he diversify his offense?
Despite being a head coach for nine seasons, Sean McVay has never entered a season with as many weapons on offense as he has in 2025. While his 2018 squad comes close, Jared Goff at that time wasn't the player that he is now and definetly wasn't on Matthew Stafford's level.
McVay has a Hall of Fame quarterback, a 1,000 yard running back, two elite wide receivers, and an offensive scheme defenses have spent the last eight years trying to figure out. Well, they have to an extent so the question is now how will the offensive wonderboy make that transition to the wise elder statesmen while keeping his players happy.
2. How much is he willing to gamble with blitzing defensive backs?
A staple of Chris Shula's defense is sending pressure at any time from any angle. He loves cornerback blitzes and has been largely successful in using them. While McVay may not make defensive decisions, he does have to answer for them.
The reason Hall of Fame head coach Jimmy Johnson won two Super Bowls is due to an unquestioned history of taking charge at the right time. So in those late-game situations when the Rams need a stop, does McVay allow Shula to send heat knowing he could get burnt? Or does he play it safe on defense?
3. How will he manage end of game situations? Will he play for overtime or for the win?
There is a sequence of plays so bizarre it defies logic in the history of the Rams. In the 2004 Divisional Round playoffs, the Rams trailed the Carolina Panthers by 3 at home with the ball within the Panthers 20 yard line.
Despite 55 seconds remaining on the clock, the Greatest Show on Turf executing at the highest level, and a timeout in hand, head coach Mike Martz played for the tie, then lost in overtime. His career never recovered, and neither did the Rams until McVay.
McVay has always been one to gamble, entrusting Stafford to lead the Rams downfield against a Tampa Bay team that were defending Super Bowl champions, had Tom Brady on the sidelines, and had the Rams on the ropes. It paid off, the Rams won, sending Brady into retirement (a place he should have stayed), and it led to the Lombardi coming to Los Angeles.
However, McVay is older and so is Stafford. Stafford missed Puka Nacua in the snow against Philadelphia to send the Rams home. So, that when that situation comes up, when the Rams can either go for the win or play for overtime, what does McVay do? All I can say is fortune favors the bold and the ring on his finger proves that as well.
