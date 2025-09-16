Where Rams Land In Post-Week 2 Rankings
The Los Angeles Rams came out of the gates firing to start the 2025 National Football League season. The Rams are off to a great 2-0 start after their road win in Week 2 against the Tennessee Titans.
The Rams look like a top contender in the NFL to come out of the NFC. This is a team that will continue to get better while winning football games. This team is good on both sides of the ball. That is the combination all the teams in the league want, and the Rams do have just that.
The Rams played well in the second half of their victory in Week 2. They just have different ways to beat teams. The Rams will now look to put it all together for all four quarters. That is the big thing they are doing right now. The offense is led by veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford, and he has great weapons all around him. And with the defense giving the Rams a lot of chances to score more points, that is what makes them dangerous to any team they face.
They are going to need all hands on deck in Week 3. Week 3 can potentially be an early look at the NFC Championship game. It will be a rematch of last year's divisional round. They will face the Philadelphia Eagles. This will be another road test for the Rams and one they feel very confident in. It is going to be a great match-up and this could be a game we look back to and say this is where the winner took off for the rest of the season.
Rams Latest Power Ranking
But before we get there, here is the latest On SI NFL power rankings for the Rams. On SI has the Rams ranked at No. 6 heading into their Week 3 clash with the Eagles.
"The Rams overcame a slow start and pure magic from Cam Ward to start 2-0 for the first time since their Super Bowl-winning season of 2021. Outside linebacker Byron Young was magical in his return to his native Tennessee, sacking Ward twice while inducing the fumble that would guide his team to victory," said our Brock Vierra.
