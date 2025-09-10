Where Jaguars Landed in Week 2 On SI Power Rankings
The Jacksonville Jaguars would look to get off to an early 2-0 start to the season in Week 2. That would be the fast and quick start that the Jaguars wanted to get off to.
It is going to be challenging in Week 2 for the Jaguars as they hit the road for the first time this season. And it is going to be against the Cincinnati Bengals of the AFC North. That is not going to be an easy place to win for the Jaguars, but it is a challenge they will accept.
The Jaguars' offense is looking to build off their great performance from last Sunday. They will have a shot in this game because the Bengals defense is not that good, and the Jaguars need to expose that early in this game. The Jaguars' offense looks like a different offense with head coach Liam Coen leading the way. It was good to see that from this offense, but they know they want to be consistent with it and have to show they can do it game in and game out.
The Jaguars' defense also looked improved, and this week they will get a big challenge from an offense that has a great quarterback and great weapons. It is going to show you a lot about this Jaguars offense. But one thing they can do is get to the quarterback, and that is something the Bengals lack on the offensive line. That is going to be one of the key matchups in this one.
Before we get to Week 2 for the Jaguars, we look at their ranking.
Jaguars Ranking
On SI ranked the Jaguars at No. 19 heading into Week 2.
"The first game of the Liam Coen era went without a hitch, with Mother Nature serving as a bigger obstacle than the Carolina Panthers ever did. The new-look defense flew around, and Coen has seemingly already revived the running game. There is still plenty of room to improve, especially in the passing game," said our John Shipley.
If the Jaguars can take down a good Bengals team this week, a lot of people are going to be talking about the Jaguars as favorites to win the AFC South.
