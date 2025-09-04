Rams Get Positive News Ahead of Week One
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. While reporters were out at Rams practice, big news come down from Houston as when the Texans travel to Los Angeles, they will not have wide receiver Christian Kirk on the field.
"Texans WR Christian Kirk has a strained hamstring that is expected to sideline him for at least Sunday’s opener vs. the Rams and possibly longer, per sources," stated ESPN's NFL Insider Adam Schefter. "One source estimated it to be a two-week injury for Kirk, but the Texans will be “cautious” with him."
Kirk, a known threat to the Rams from his tenure as an Arizona Cardinals player, was expected to add a dynamic speed threat to the Texans' offense. Here's what you need to know about this development.
Texans' Receiver Room
The Texans, who are likely to run 11 personnel or three wide receivers for the majority of the game, were expected to start Nico Collins, rookie Jayden Higgins, and Christian Kirk. With Kirk out, the Texans, who bizarrely have three Iowa State wide receivers with Higgins being one of them, are likely to choose between fellow rookie Jaylin Noel and three-year veteran Xavier Hutchinson.
It should be noted Rams' pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase coached Higgins, Noel, and Hutchinson during their time at Iowa State.
The Texans could also start three-time Super Bowl champion Justin Watson, who was often an unheralded and reliable target for Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes during his stints with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs, or Braxton Berrios, but Berrios is currently questionable and did not practice on Wednesday.
Texans Offense
As a result of Kirk's absence, the Texans may go with a two tight end set. Keep in mind that Nick Caley, the Texans' offensive coordinator, is a tight ends coach by trade, and he worked with Josh McDaniels in New England. McDaniels won multiple Super Bowls with Brady running multiple tight ends.
The Texans may also go with a power run attack with Nick Chubb and Dameon Pierce in the backfield.
The Rams
The Rams may have gained an advantage but the Texans remain one of the most well-rounded teams in the NFL. Regardless, this game will come down to who controls the line of scrimmage.
