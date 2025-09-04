Rams vs. Texans: First Injury Report Presents Great News
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams completed Wednesday's session of theirweek one preparations as they look to start the season strong with an opening weekend win at home against the Houston Texans.
The team released their injury list on Wednesday afternoon.
Rams Injuries
The only name on the injury report for the Rams was Alaric Jackson. Jackson was a full participant in a padded practice for the first time all season and after, Jackson stated at the podium that he would be playing on Sunday.
“It was great," stated Sean McVay last Monday on Jackson's practice. Obviously, we didn't have pads on so it was a bonus Monday. He's taking great care of himself and he’s put himself in a rare position that I do believe to step in and play at a good clip. He's been able to do a lot of stuff above the neck. He's taken great care of himself, tried to simulate a lot of these types of things. There's nothing like actually playing real football, as we all know, but today was a great step in the right direction, and more importantly, it was awesome for him with the work that he's put in to be in this position.”
Jackson did mention that when it comes to his blood clot issue, he's putting his trust in the Rams staff and doctors to manage it. McVay also commented on Jackson's health condition.
“No, it's always something that you have to manage," stated McVay. "He's in great shape. We've got a great plan in place. One of the doctors that's been instrumental in helping facilitate this process was here what seems like an eternity ago, last Thursday. He seemed to be really positive and optimistic about the plan we have in place and all the checkpoints that we wanted to be able to hit. I certainly don't think you minimize, but you manage this. We have a plan in place. He's in a great position and it's a huge credit to him and to the medical team behind the scenes.”
Matthew Stafford wasn't listed, and he confirmed he would be playing on Sunday. The rest of the roster were full participants.
Texans Injuries
The Houston Texans were not as lucky as the Rams. Braxton Berrios and Christian Kirk did not practice with hamstring injuries while tackles Cam Robinson (Illness) and Blake Fisher (ankle) were listed as well. Robinson did not practice and Fisher was limited.
This development does indicate a strong likelihood of rookie tackle Aireontae Ersery seeing extended action on Sunday, something that will give Byron Young and Jared Verse an advantageous matchup come gametime.
