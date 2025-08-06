WATCH: Rams Sean McVay Press Conference After Cowboys Joint Practice
OXNARD, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams made the trip north to Oxnard, the home of the Dallas Cowboystraining camp to engage in a joint practice where both sides are able to have a highly competitive, structured exercise that gave us an inside look at the state of the team.
Following the Rams' final public training camp practice of 2025 last Sunday, Sean McVay spoke to reporters after the team concluded activities.
Q: What are your thoughts on the offensive line?
“Absolutely. That's a big question. Here's where I think we're at. We can't wait to be able to get [Offensive Lineman] Alaric Jackson back out there. He's a stud. He's working really hard in the meantime and I feel fortunate that he's able to get some good work, even though it's not in some of these team settings that'll be a benefit.
But, [Offensive Lineman] Rob Havenstein and Coleman Shelton I think have done an excellent job. Guys that are some veteran presence… I've seen [Offensive Lineman] Steve Avila and Kevin Dotson take steps in the right direction. [Offensive Lineman] Warren McClennan Jr. is a guy that you're seeing play right tackle, play left tackle.
You see [Offensive Lineman] Beaux Limmer play all three interior spots. [Offensive Lineman] Justin Dedich is another guy that's got work and I'm really pleased with what David Quessenberry has done as a veteran player that's shown that he can really play left or right tackle. [Offensive Lineman] D.J. Humphries has come in. It seems like he got here yesterday, had a couple Zoom meetings, and then he's out here on the practice field.
So we're growing. A lot of work to do. We know that you're going to probably end up playing with nine offensive linemen at some point. You hope to be able to stay as healthy as possible. Last year was a good eye opener for us of we better do a good job of building depth. You can't have enough guys that have played meaningful football and that are tough, smart, competitive and communicate with one another. I think [Offensive Line Coach] Ryan Wendell's done an excellent job. I really feel fortunate for the leadership that he provides and then some of those guys I mentioned at the earlier part of the question.”
