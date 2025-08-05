Rams Sean McVay Talks Dallas Cowboys Joint Practice
The Los Angeles Rams are set to make the trip up to Oxnard, California to take on the Dallas Cowboys in joint practices before the two sides take each other on in a preseason game on Saturday.
After training camp practice on Sunday, Sean McVay spoke to the media, where he detailed his ambitions for the joint exercise.
“I think it's a great way to be able to test our rules and go against another team," stated McVay. "[Cowboys Head Coach] Coach [Brian] Schottenheimer is a guy I've known for a long time. It’s been great to be able to work with him. They have great players. We’ll be able to see some different schemes. They might do some stuff that's similar, they might do some stuff that's different. These aren't things that we necessarily game plan for, but I think it's a good test of our rules."
"There are some different front mechanics, some different defensive coverages that we'll see, some different offensive schemes and personnel. I think it's really valuable for us to be able to get all three phases some different work that we wouldn't get otherwise. For a lot of the guys that don't play in the preseason, that's super important. Those practices in essence supplement the preseason games for us. We heavily lean towards getting more reps for our starters. That’s been something we feel like has served us well, but it’s still in a controlled setting while knowing that sometimes things can happen. We feel good about that. We got good work with them last year and we’re looking forward to it again.”
The Rams will be able to answer some crucial questions regarding the ability of their roster in an environment where they can control contact while having the best take on the best. Unlike in preseason, all healthy players will participate.
Jimmy Garoppolo will lead the ones as Matthew Stafford remains out with back soreness.
D.J. Humphries will have an opportunity to lock down the left tackle role if Alaric Jackson misses the regular season due to blood clots. While the Rams will pay attention to that matchup, the left tackle position remains of utmost concern. Should Humphries fail to impress, Warren McClendon may have the ability to take the job.
