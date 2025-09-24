Why the Rams Can Build off Their Week 3 Loss
The Los Angeles Rams may have heartbreakingly lost to the Philadelphia Eagles, but there are a lot of takeaways from that game that they can expand on. They collapsed in the second half of their game, but they gave the defending Super Bowl champions their hardest game so far, a trend that's starting to emerge from these two teams meeting.
John Breech is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he wrote an article where he grades each team in the NFL based on their week three performance. For the Rams, despite their loss, they earned a solid B-.
Week Three Grades
"The Rams led this game 26-7 with 12 minutes left to play in the third quarter, but everything after that was a nightmare, which is why they ended up losing. In the fourth quarter alone, the Rams had the ball three times and here's how those three possessions ended: Failed fourth down, blocked field goal, blocked field goal", said Breech.
The Rams should've won this game; they did everything correctly at stopping the Eagles' offense all game, just for them to play right into their hands when it mattered the most. The Rams had a chance to cement themselves as the best team in the NFL, and they blew it.
The majority of the blame will go to the Rams' special teams execution, and with good reason, but I believe Sean McVay deserves a portion of the blame as well. He was too complacent in the first half, with multiple field goals, and called a conservative game after they went up big instead of continuing to be aggressive.
"Kyren Williams totaled over 100 yards, Puka Nacua went off (11 catches, 112 yards) and the defense held Saquon Barkley under 50 yards rushing, but none of that was enough, because the Rams got let down by their special teams. This was a deflating loss, but the Rams proved they can play with anyone".
What stings more about their loss to the Eagles is that now, they're giving up an early lead on the NFC West to the San Francisco 49ers, who are currently undefeated. To make matters worse, the rest of their divisional rivals are also 2 - 1.
To compound the Rams' worries, their next opponent is the Indianapolis Colts, who look like a genuinely good team under Daniel Jones. The possibility of them losing and being at the bottom of their division is very real.
