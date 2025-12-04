How the Rams Have Moved on From Last Season's Blowout Loss to Cardinals

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams look to avenge a 41-10 defeat to the Arizona Cardinals in Arizona last season. With the Rams needing a win to keep pace in the NFC, both Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford spoke on the game last season.

Sean McVay

“The next game we were playing from behind and ended up finding a way to pull out our first win of the season against a divisional opponent," stated McVay. "They did a great job. [Cardinals Quarterback] Kyler [Murray] made some unbelievable plays. Obviously, [Cardinals Wide Receiver Marvin] Harrison [Jr.] made his and they were able to get the run game going. I thought they did a really good job offensively."

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay on the sidelines in the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"Then defensively, you start off where you drop a third down. You end up not converting on a fourth down and we end up trying to throw a little perimeter screen and things just avalanched on us quickly. A very humbling day. Those were one of those days that were challenging, but I've always loved the resolve and the responses of this group. That's all we can control. But I think if anything, there's a ton of respect for this group that we're going against and we understand that. Last year serves as a good reminder for sure.”

After the loss to the Cardinals , the Rams responded with a desperate win against the San Francisco 49ers, etching what was the first win in a bold new era for the organization.

Matthew Stafford

Stafford highlighted some of the issues with the contest, including losses on offense. Not only did Nacua miss the contest, Steve Avila, Alaric Jackson, and Jonah Jackson did as well.

“We were in a [tough] spot there. I'm trying to remember…I think [Wide Receiver] Puka [Nacua] was out," stated McVay. "[Wide Receiver] Cooper [Kupp] got hurt in the game. We got down pretty quickly. It was not a recipe for a good day."

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) looks to pass during the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

"We didn't have a good day, but we were able to figure things out as we moved along through the season last year and play some of our best ball late. Each week is its own story and its own game. Whether we had played that game at their place, our place or anywhere, I'm not sure that it mattered. We just attack each week as its own and try to put our best foot forward. That's what we're doing this week.”

While the loss remains one of the worst in the McVay era, it would be the Rams who had the final laugh that season, as an Ahkello Witherspoon interception off a Kyler Murray pass that deflected off of Trey McBride in the rematch would result in the Rams winning the NFC West title.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra . Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.