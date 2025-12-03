The Reality the Rams Must Face

The Los Angeles Rams' loss to the Carolina Panthers hurt them more than they know. They were the number one seed in the NFC for a week, and after their Week 13 loss, they handed that title over to the Chicago Bears. To make matters worse, they may never reach that position again, which eliminates their chances of getting that bye week in the playoffs.

Matthew Stafford had three turnovers, which not only halted all momentum for his MVP case but also were one of the biggest reasons why they lost. Their secondary also got exposed, as Bryce Young diced them up on 4th downs, and they were unable to get themselves off the field.

Week 13 Grade

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay looks on during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

John Breech writes for CBS Sports, and he graded each team based on their performance in Week 13. The Panthers showed the rest of the NFL the blueprint for beating the Rams, and their loss earns them a C+ for how close they kept the game despite numerous mistakes.

"After playing perfect football for nearly 10 straight weeks, Matthew Stafford finally came crashing back to earth. The Rams QB essentially threw this game away with three turnovers, including a pick six in the first quarter", said Breech.

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) sets to pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Rams' offense did everything they could to make up for Stafford's mistakes, including Puka Nacua making one of the most spectacular catches of the season. Sean McVay was aggressive in his play calling, but the thing that did them in was how little time their offense was on the field.

"Stafford also lost a fumble in the final minutes of the game as the Rams were driving for a possible go-ahead score. The only silver lining here is that even with Stafford at his worst, the Rams almost still won, but the reality of the situation is that this loss could end up costing the Rams (9-3) the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC".

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Cobie Durant (14) celebrates with cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (1) after returning an interception for a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The reality is that the Rams dramatically lowered their Super Bowl chances because the Rams' defense couldn't stop Young and the Panthers' offense, and their MVP candidate quarterback had his worst game of the season. They chose the worst time to not show up, as it cost them that number one seed, and they may never get it again this season.

Even if they continue to win, the teams in the NFC West have all kept pace with them, and they've shown they're not invincible. The Rams have to bounce back against the Arizona Cardinals or their position as the second seed will be put in jeopardy.

