Rams vs Eagles Live Game Thread
PHILADELPHIA, PA -- The Los Angeles Rams will be on the road in week three to face off against the Philadelphia Eagles, a playoff rematch from the divisional round last season. Both of these teams are undefeated so far in the young season, and both are looking to make statements in the NFC.
In a hostile environment, all eyes will be on Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua to see if they can keep up their impressive starts to the 2025 season. What do the Rams have to do in order to pull off the upset and get some sweet revenge on the team that ended their season last year?
Gameplan
In both of their matchups last season, Saquon Barkley ran for more than 200 yards and scored two touchdowns. The Rams signed Poona Ford in free agency largely for his ability to stop the run effectively.
So far, the Rams' defense has looked like it's picked up where they left off at the end of last season. Their defense is what kept that playoff game so close in the first place, with Jared Verse making the game uncomfortable for Jalen Hurts.
If the Rams want to avoid the same fate they've met the last two times they've been paired up against the Eagles, they need to keep Barkley and the Eagles' rushing attack at bay. Barkley has yet to have a game of over 100 yards this season. The Rams can't allow him to get going and have another signature performance.
In addition to loading the box to prevent Barkley from taking over the game, the Rams should be sending as much pressure on Hurts as often as they can. The Eagles' offense as a whole hasn't looked the same as it did last year. If they can force Hurts to play at their pace and force him to get the ball out quickly, they can force an ill-advised pass, which may lead to a turnover.
As for their offense, I believe their best bet will be to work with what the defense allows. If the Rams start turning the ball over, it'll be really hard for them to win. Their secondary doesn't look like it can handle the star duo of Nacua and Davante Adams. If Stafford remains patient and doesn't take unnecessary risks, one of them is bound to get open.
The game kicks off at 1 PM EST/ 10 AM PST and can be watched on FOX!
Be sure to follow along with our live game thread for updates throughout the contest.