Why the ‘When’ Is Important for These 2 Rams Games
The Rams have played extremely well in the Eastern Time Zone over the last several seasons, regardless of weather. Last year, they proved they’re built for any conditions by nearly upsetting the eventual Super Bowl champions in the divisional playoffs.
But at least privately, the Rams have to be hoping the league will schedule their return to Philadelphia and their trip to Baltimore early in the season. While the tilt at Lincoln Financial Field could be the NFL’s Thursday night kickoff game, California native Davante Adams and his new teammates can’t be excited to see that game in December or January.
Those aren’t the Rams’ only East Coast trips, either. When the schedule comes out Wednesday, Los Angeles will see three more trips to the Eastern Time Zone, games at Carolina, Atlanta and Jacksonville, all with more hospitable late-season climates.
The Rams are 17-9 in the Eastern Time Zone, including postseason, since Sean McVay became head coach in 2017. During that stretch, the only other season in which the league has scheduled the Rams for five regular-season Eastern Time Zone games was 2020. That year, the Rams were 3-2, winning at Philadelphia, Washington and Tampa Bay and losing at Buffalo and Miami.
Two years ago, the Rams also played five games in the time zone but one was a playoff loss at Detroit. The four regular-season contests were wins at Indianapolis and the New York Giants, and losses at Cincinnati and Baltimore.
How those 2025 games fall, especially if the league schedules East Coast trips in consecutive weeks, might require the Rams to take an extended trip away from Los Angeles. The common practice usually involves spending a week practicing at a high school or college in the host city, as opposed to long flights back and forth.
The Rams’ other 2025 road games are against No. 1 overall selection Cam Ward and the Titans and the three NFC West division games, Arizona, San Francisco and Seattle.
