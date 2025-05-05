Rams Should Weigh Heavily in Consideration for NFL’s Kickoff Game
The Rams are a chic Super Bowl pick so they’re arguably the best opponent to open the 2025 NFL season against the Eagles, considering Los Angeles gave Philadelphia its biggest scare in the playoffs.
May 14 is the league’s designated night to reveal the full 2025 schedule. Philadelphia’s rematch with the Rams is especially attractive as the season’s leadoff hitter on Thursday, Sept. 4, at Lincoln Fincoln Field.
The NFL views each matchup on the 272-game schedule as assets, similar to how Les Snead and Sean McVay viewed their draft board before drafting linebacker Pooh Paul. Like Paul, Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown played collegiately at Ole Miss.
And if the league chooses to put Brown and the Eagles opposite the Rams, the teams could essentially pick up where they left off. Former Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp and leading tackler Christian Rozeboom are gone from the Rams’ roster but Los Angeles signed Davante Adams in free agency.
Adams, incidentally, loves playing the Eagles. The new Rams’ wideout has 27 receptions for 427 yards (15.8 avg.) and five touchdowns in four career games against Philadelphia (all with Green Bay).
“Sean McVay's offense still has the playmakers to make one more push before the veteran QB calls it career,” former quarterback David Carr wrote, “and Chris Shula's defense feels like it is about to hit its stride behind a youth-led front. And we know the Eagles aren't going anywhere. This playoff rematch would kick the season off with a bang.”
Teams like the Rams, who put the most fright in the eventual Super Bowl champion, have excelled the following seasons since 2018, when the Chiefs lost a tight AFC Championship to eventual Super Bowl winner New England.
The Rams, however, have a lot of competition for that 2025 kickoff game. The Detroit Lions, Las Vegas Raiders, Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears also appear on Philadelphia’s 2025 home schedule. All would serve as intriguing opening opponents.
The league could use the Rams-Eagles asset later in the schedule, perhaps in primetime during a high-ratings window, or on a holiday such as Thanksgiving or Christmas.
