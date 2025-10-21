Did Rams Davante Adams Wrap Up Hall of Fame Candidacy?
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams is already a legend of the game, establishing his mark at various stops over the course of his illustrious career. While his time with the Green Bay Packers, the Las Vegas Raiders and the New York Jets may be over, a new chapter in Los Angeles is being written and after Adams' three touchdown performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, he has again etched his name into the record books.
Elite Company
According to the Los Angeles Rams Public Relations team, Adams' latest performance has him standing side by side with gold jacket receivers.
"Davante Adams has 25 career games with at least two touchdown receptions and joined Pro Football Hall of Famers Jerry Rice (44 games), Randy Moss (36), Terrell Owens (32), Cris Carter (29) and Marvin Harrison (29) as the only players with at least 25 such games in the Super Bowl era," stated the Rams PR team in a tweet.
The Golden Jacket
Adams, a six-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro, is quickly marching towards his fourth potential All-Pro honor as it appears that he's finally getting situated within the Rams offense.
Adams is 12 receptions away from becoming the 17th member of the 1,000 yard reception club and in that club, eight players are in the Hall of Fame, including Rice, Owens, Carter, and Harrison, plus Larry Fitzgerald, Travis Kelce, and Jason Witten are locks for Canton, increasing Adams' candidacy.
If and when Adams' joins the club, he would join Isaac Bruce as the only Rams players to be on the list.
Adams is also 30th on the career receiving yards list and sits 33 yards away from eclipsing Hall of Famer Charlie Joiner for 29th. If Adams continues his current average of yards per game, he will finish the season ranked 24th, overtaking Hall of Famer Art Monk's spot. It would also mark his sixth consecutive 1,000 yard season and his seventh overall.
Since 2018, Adams had had only one season in which he didn't have at least 1,000 receiving yards. That was 2019...where he had 997 yards in 12 games.
Why Adams is a Hall of Fame Lock
Adams puts the ball in the end zone. Adams currently has 109 career touchdowns, putting him at ninth All-Time. The eight men in front of him are all in the Hall of Fame except for Larry Fitzgerald who is a lock.
Mike Evans is at ten and he should be in the Hall as well, plus the next three slots after Evans are Hall of Famers, then Rob Gronkowski who is another lock before Isaac Bruce round out the top 15.
Congratulations, Davante Adams. You are a lock for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. However, Adams has more business to take care of first before saying goodbye.
