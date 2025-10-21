Rams Must Answer Major Offensive Question After Bye
For five years, the question of what will the Los Angeles Rams do with Tutu Atwell has lingered and considering they failed to answer the question during his rookie deal, there was a belief that after handing Atwell a ten million dollar extension this offseason, the answer might finally arrive.
In a way it did. Atwell is the other guy in McVay's three-headed monster of a passing offense. The problem is that with Davante Adams and Puka Nacua on the field, targeting Atwell was simply not a priority.
With that being said, Atwell has remained a consummate professional with not one person within the facility saying anything other than praise when it comes to Atwell's work ethic and attitude. Against the Colts and 49ers, Atwell was finally breaking out but after missing the Ravens game with an injury and being sidelined against Jacksonville, one must ask what the future holds for him?
McVay on Atwell Before Jaguars Game
“I think what's great about Tutu is whatever he's asked…and I've mentioned this previously, when he's gotten opportunities to take on bigger roles, whether it was a couple years ago when [Former Rams Wide Receiver] Cooper's [Kupp] been on IR and missed extended periods of time, he’s really answered the bell," stated McVay on the Wednesday before Jaguars game.
"Then this year, even though there's been limited opportunities, I think what you've seen is the impact that he can have with the way that he's able to affect and influence coverage, the big plays that he makes against the Niners, the big play that he made against Indy that you're talking about. The moment's not too big. He loves it. I think he plays big and he's shown that he's consistently ready to go depending upon what's asked of him. If Puka isn't able to go, then looking forward to seeing Tutu do his thing regardless of whether Puka plays or not.”
The Current Reality
On the day Puka Nacua was out with injury, ten players received targets from Matthew Stafford and Atwell was not one of them. Atwell played only ten offensive snaps. So if he's not getting targeted when Nacua is on the field and he isn't getting on the field when Nacua isn't playing, what does the future hold for him?
It could be the Rams were playing it safe considering he was dealing with a hamstring injury but if the Rams use more multiple tight end sets moving forward, how much more of a role will Atwell have in the second half of the season?
