Would Aaron Rodgers Have Worked As the Rams QB1?
Recently, CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin re-examined the biggest what-ifs of the NFL season, mentioning the Rams' interest in Aaron Rodgers.
There was interest, as confirmed by Sean McVay, but the idea never went beyond the exploratory phase, as the Rams agreed to new terms with Matthew Stafford. But let's say Rodgers did come to Los Angeles, would it have worked, and what would it have looked like?
"Quarterback dominoes are a real thing in the NFL, and if Stafford had left the Rams for the Raiders, there's little doubt Los Angeles would've pivoted to another win-now option, given Sean McVay's track record, the Rams' 2024 playoff run, etc," wrote Benjamin.
"Which proven veteran might've piqued the team's interest? It's actually no secret: McVay admitted this week that Rodgers, the 41-year-old "missing piece" of the Pittsburgh Steelers, was a strong possibility for L.A. in the event Stafford had cashed in elsewhere. Rodgers, who seemingly spent much of the offseason hoping his market expanded, almost certainly wouldn't have balked at the idea of suiting up for McVay, in his home state, for a title contender. The fact the real-life Rams went on to sign Davante Adams, Rodgers' longtime friend and top wide receiver, is just a fun little bonus."
So there are two scenarios. If Rodgers joined the Rams before the NFL Draft, I think it would have been successful. I don't know about Super Bowls, but I do think the Rams would have at least made the playoffs.
Yes, Rodgers was not good on the Jets. However, this is the Jets we're talking about. The second part is that his offensive coordinator was Nathaniel Hackett. Hackett is good when he has an offense-minded head coach overlooking his work, such as the case with Matt LaFleur back in Green Bay, but when he doesn't, results are often not that good.
I also believe the Rams would have gone about their roster construction with Rodgers in mind. That means Adams would join up no matter what, and perhaps a move for Allen Lazard or Marquez Valdes-Scantling instead of Tutu Atwell.
The Rams would have also fine-tuned their offense to fit Rodgers' current abilities, and the truth about him is that his teammates love him. Everyone has their own opinions, but look at how his teammates from his time with the Cal Golden Bears, Green Bay Packers, and New York Jets talk about him. They love him.
I think it would have worked out more than others may think, but only if he had joined before the draft. If Rodgers wanted to wait until after the draft to join, I think the Rams would have gone in a different direction.
