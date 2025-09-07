Rams' HC Sean McVay Reflects on Playing Familiar Face
The Los Angeles Rams are facing off against a good team today to open up their 2025 NFL season. The Rams will play host to the Houston Texans.
This is a good that everyone is going to have their eyes on. These are two teams that made the playoffs last season and are looking to build off that and make a deeper run this season. These two teams can potentially be dark horses to come out of their respective conferences in 2025.
The Rams are looking to start their season on the right note. They know they do not want to get off to a slow start like they did a season ago. The Rams do not want to dig themselves out of a hole once again. They got a better team this season and today is going to be the first time we see it out on the field in full display. They have the weapons on both sides of the ball to be the best. They are going to have to show they can put it all together now and be one unit.
This is a very dangerous Rams team, and they want to send a statement once again in Week 1 and tell the rest of the NFL, this Rams team is one you do not want to see this season.
Sean McVay facing a familiar face
This is going to be a chess match between the two head coaches. Rams head coach Sean McVay and Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans know each other very well. McVay and Ryans have gone up against each other in the past when Ryans was the defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers. These guys know what each other like to do, and it is going to be interesting to see which one has the upper hand in this one.
"We have tremendous respect for what DeMeco is about," said McVay. "There is just a lot of respect. A lot of appreciation for the style of play, the commitment to philosophy, and understanding the type of players that can bring that into life. I think when you look at what DeMeco has done in two years, he has quickly put his imprint on that football team. They play hard. It is reflected in his personality, and I mean that in a positive way.
