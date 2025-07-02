Ranking the NFC West: Where do the Rams Stand?
The Los Angeles Rams have come from being a rebuilding franchise to one of the best teams in the NFC within the last three years. Thanks to the drafting of impact players from Les Snead and the resilent coaching and play-calling of head coach Sean McVay, the Rams are now in a championship pursuit once again.
This was a team that was within a minute of reaching the NFC Championship and hosting the Washington Commanders for a chance at reaching the Super Bowl. It is a roster that can get there again with the group of young talents they possess. However, the rest of the NFC West improved, which could make their push for the division crown that much tougher.
Los Angeles is the favorite in the division, but how does the rest of the division stack up behind them? Let's take a closer look and rank the NFC West teams.
No. 1: Los Angeles Rams
The Rams are deservingly the favorites to win the division heading into training camp. They have a terrific organizational structure and a roster that is led by veteran franchise quarterback and potential future Hall of Famer Matthew Stafford (I know I may have stirred the pot here).
L.A. presents a terrific young defensive front with reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year and edge rusher Jared Verse leading the way as a future top pass rusher at his position. It would come to no surprise if the Rams are representing the NFC in Super Bowl LX.
No. 2: Arizona Cardinals
The Cardinals came within a couple of games of a postseason berth before an overtime loss in Carolina ended all chances of that happening. This led to general manager Monti Ossenfort and head coach Jonathan Gannon to rebuild their defense into one that now features plenty of good players up front and at all levels of the field. An improved defense and consistent Arizona offense could push the team back into the playoffs for the first time in four years.
No. 3: Seattle Seahawks
It feels like the Seahawks downgraded at quarterback and up front along their offensive line with their guard position. However, they seem confident that Sam Darnold can maintain the magic he displayed in Minnesota while the guards hold their own and a rising defense turns the corner into a top unit in the league. If all comes to fruition, the NFC West will truly be the wild west.
No. 4: San Francisco 49ers
I don't have confidence in the 49ers right now, despite going defensive-heavy early and often in the draft. They have aging veterans at key positions and a top wide receiver in Brandon Aiyuk who won't return from torn ACL rehab until much further into the season. This roster has talent and they have Kyle Shanahan is a terrific coach and play-caller but there are more questions than answers for a team that already has their win-loss total set as a high 10.5 wins.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.